A vehicle rollover has closed part of a highway in Surrey and sent two people to hospital.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, Drive BC posted on Twitter that Highway 15 was closed in both directions between Highway 10 and 40th Avenue.

An SUV had lost control and rolled off the road into a tree on Roger Pierlet Bridge.

While air ambulance was sent to the area, both the male driver and female passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital. They were freed from the vehicle by fire crews.

It's unknown how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated