A section of the seawall around Vancouver's Stanley Park remains closed a week later due to risk of falling ice.

The city's park board made the decision to close the section between Siwash Rock and the Lions Gate Bridge on Feb. 28 as a result of ice falling from a sandstone cliff next to the popular path. The area that presents the most risk is on the north side, which is often in the shade.

The seawall has been closed in that area in the week since, and on Friday, the board posted a reminder online that the closure remains in effect.

It will stay closed until there are "sustained above-zero temperatures" to melt the ice covering the rock, the board posted on Twitter.

It's not the first time the section has been closed this winter. It was shut off from Feb. 11 to Feb. 25 for the same reason, with the board posting that ice chunks and debris had been falling.

On Feb. 16, the board posted the blocks of falling ice could weigh between two and 15 kilograms, and that they were falling from as high as 20 metres above the path.