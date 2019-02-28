One of Vancouver's most popular paths has been partially closed due to risk of falling ice.

In a message posted on Twitter, the Vancouver Park Board announced a portion of the Stanley Park seawall was closed.

The pathway is blocked off between the Lions Gate Bridge and Siwash Rock until further notice, the board posted at 4:40 p.m.

The board posted the advisory with a photo showing an ice-covered rock face next to the seawall.

