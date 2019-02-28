Part of Stanley Park seawall closed due to falling ice
An icy portion of the Stanley Park seawall is shown in an image posted Feb. 28, 2019 by the Vancouver Park Board.
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:06PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:23PM PST
One of Vancouver's most popular paths has been partially closed due to risk of falling ice.
In a message posted on Twitter, the Vancouver Park Board announced a portion of the Stanley Park seawall was closed.
The pathway is blocked off between the Lions Gate Bridge and Siwash Rock until further notice, the board posted at 4:40 p.m.
The board posted the advisory with a photo showing an ice-covered rock face next to the seawall.