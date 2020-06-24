VANCOUVER -- A stretch of Highway 1 is closed in Chilliwack, B.C., as crews respond to a pedestrian-involved collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed eastbound between Prest and Gibson roads.

The RCMP advised the public of the closure in a brief statement, which did not include the pedestrian's condition.

They have not provided details on how many vehicles were involved, and are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Mounties ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

They're looking for more information about the crash, including dash cam video.