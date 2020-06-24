Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
Part of Hwy. 1 closed in Chilliwack after pedestrian-involved crash
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 1:03PM PDT
Highway 1 at Prest Road is seen in an image from DriveBC webcam captured at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
VANCOUVER -- A stretch of Highway 1 is closed in Chilliwack, B.C., as crews respond to a pedestrian-involved collision.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed eastbound between Prest and Gibson roads.
The RCMP advised the public of the closure in a brief statement, which did not include the pedestrian's condition.
They have not provided details on how many vehicles were involved, and are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
Mounties ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
They're looking for more information about the crash, including dash cam video.