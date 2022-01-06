Part of busy B.C. highway closed for hours after semi-truck jackknifes

A section of a busy B.C. highway was closed in both directions for hours Thursday morning with no detours available.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation said that a stretch of Highway 5 was closed near Othello Road. According to DriveBC, a semi-truck jackknifed on the highway, blocking traffic.

Traffic was initially blocked in both directions, but in an update later in the morning, the ministry said southbound traffic is now able to get through.

Those stuck on the highway are told to expect to be there for a while.

Crews are headed to the scene on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. An update will be provided later in the morning, the ministry said.

The highway is a popular trucking route, and was partially destroyed during a series of storms in mid-November.

It reopened last month, but a 101.8-kilometre stretch is only open to commercial traffic, emergency vehicles and vehicles such as inter-city buses until more of the damage can be repaired.

Part of the highway between Merritt and West Kamloops is also under a travel advisory due to weather, including the area of the crash site.

"Heavy blowing snow is forecast starting Jan. 5 evening, producing limited visibility and possibility of delays," DriveBC warned. Freezing rain and heavy snow are in the forecast Thursday for the area.

"Consider alternate plans."

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Monitor DriveBC on Twitter for the latest information on road conditions across B.C.