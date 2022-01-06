Part of busy B.C. highway closed after semi-truck blocks traffic; no detour available

A section of a busy B.C. highway is closed in both directions, and no detours are available.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation said Thursday morning that a stretch of Highway 5 is closed near Othello Road. According to DriveBC, a semi-truck jackknifed on the highway, blocking traffic.

Those stuck on the highway are told to expect to be there for a while.

Crews are headed to the scene on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. An update will be provided later in the morning, the ministry said.

The highway is a popular trucking route, and was partially destroyed during a series of storms in mid-November.

It reopened last month, but a 101.8-kilometre stretch is only open to commercial traffic, emergency vehicles and vehicles such as inter-city buses until more of the damage can be repaired.

Part of the highway between Merritt and West Kamloops is also under a travel advisory due to weather, including the area of the crash site.

"Heavy blowing snow is forecast starting Jan. 5 evening, producing limited visibility and possibility of delays," DriveBC warned.

"Consider alternate plans."

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Monitor DriveBC on Twitter for the latest information on road conditions across B.C.