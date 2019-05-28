Warning: this story contains content readers may find disturbing

Parole Board of Canada decisions regarding serial rapist Earon Wayne Giles, who is now living in Surrey, show an ongoing pattern of concern about the safety risk he posed to the public.

Giles was released from jail on May 24th after serving his full sentence, and was the subject of a public warning from the Surrey RCMP.

The 45 year-old spent 22 years behind bars after being convicted of six counts of break and enter and sexual assault. The offences were committed in the Newton area, and all involved attacks on young women living on the ground floor or in basement suites, some with children.

Documents obtained by CTV News Vancouver show even when Giles became eligible for statutory release, the parole board made repeated decisions to keep him incarcerated, based on the conclusion he would be likely to commit an serious offence.

In the most recent parole board decision from 2017, the board wrote Giles was at a maximum security institution due to "ongoing behavioural issues."

"You do not appear to be motivated to make further efforts to reduce your moderate high risk of reoffending," they wrote about Giles.

They noted Giles had no release plans, had used drugs over the past year, and was suspected of trying to import contraband.

The board said Giles refused to attend his last two psychological assessments, and added the case management team "are of the opinion that there are still reasonable grounds to believe that you are likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm prior to the end of your sentence."

A decision from 2015 noted a psychologist indicated Giles remained "an untreated, sexually deviant, very violent, multiple sex offender who will otherwise pose as a significant risk to public safety in the future."

The earliest decision was from 2011, and outlines disturbing details of the crimes Giles committed.

The board said the attacks escalated in violence, and some involved weapons, including a screwdriver held to a victim's foot while threatening to stab her if she did not comply.

The board said Giles told his victims he knew where they worked and would return and harm them and their children, even threatening their children may go missing if they talked to police.

"One victim received a communicable disease that has resulted in her being unable to bear children," the decision reads. "Furthermore, the children of these women, aged between two and six years old, were victimized by your actions and were traumatized and required intensive therapy."

The board said there was one victim who was physically and brutally subdued by having her wrists tied with telephone cords.

In another attack, a victim informed Giles she had recently undergone vaginal surgery, but he continued with the assault.

In four cases, young children were present, including one attack where a two-year-old was in bed with the victim. One woman was attacked twice.

"The Sentencing Judge described your crimes as 'predatory' and stated that you were extremely close to either facing a Dangerous Offender application or receiving a life sentence." the board said.

The decision also noted how police conducted surveillance on Giles before he was caught, and observed him "prowling and checking out suites" in the early morning hours.

At the time, the board said Giles was living with his girlfriend in the same subdivision where the attacks took place.

Simon Fraser University criminology professor Rob Gordon says it is unusual for someone to remain in jail and complete their full sentence without conditional release, and added it often signals the offender hasn't been able to reform themselves.

"This whole issue of what you do with these offenders once they serve their time, of course, is an enduring problem," Gordon said.

He also questioned whether the Crown at the time applied for dangerous offender status for Giles during sentencing.

He said the provisions were there in 1997, and noted the legislation was introduced primarily to deal with sex offenders.

The BC Prosecution Service told CTV News Vancouver they're unsure if the application was made, and said it would take some time to find the information from more than twenty years ago.

Canada's Dangerous Offender legislation has been revised over the years. It currently allows for the options of an indeterminate sentence and long term supervision order of up to 10 years.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said he understands why people would be upset and concerned, and noted Giles does have to abide by 10 conditions now that he's free.

"I would expect they would be followed, and if they're not, that he would be picked up immediately," Farnworth said.

The conditions imposed on Giles include a curfew, and avoiding contact with his victims and their families. He also can not possess any devices that could be used as restraints or break-in tools.

The RCMP are aware of where Giles is residing, and said if anyone in the community sees him doing anything suspicious, they should not approach him, but contact police.