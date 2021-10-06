Parking in Vancouver: Council to hear from dozens of speakers before voting on controversial plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be paying more, as a controversial proposal to increase parking fees and to add a pollution surcharge on some new model vehicles goes before city council for a second straight day.
On Wednesday, council is expected to hear from over 50 public speakers before debating and voting on the plan.
The "Climate Emergency Parking Program" would require overnight parking permits on all residential streets across the city between midnight and 7 a.m, at a cost of about $45 a year with taxes, with a reduced fee of $5 for low-income households.
The report from the city’s engineering services also recommends adopting a new and controversial overnight permit pollution surcharge.
It would apply to vehicles classified as moderate or high polluters.
For example, drivers of most gas-powered luxury sports cars and SUVs would face a surcharge of $1,000 a year.
Vehicles built in 2022 or earlier and those specialized for wheelchairs would be exempt.
A $500 fee would be added for vehicles deemed "moderately polluting," including sporty sedans and more efficient small SUVs.
Council members who’ve spoken out ahead of a vote, which could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon, depending on the time it takes to listen and ask questions of speakers, appear to be divided.
“I think this proposal is fundamentally flawed…it worsens affordability, it really fails from an equity perspective,” said Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung.
“It feels like it's a war in the working class on people that don't have the access to a driveway or off street parking."
Meanwhile, Coun. Lisa Dominato said she plans to vote against the measure.
“It really smacks of nickel-and-diming the public,” she said.
“People are already paying high taxes. But from the get-go I’ve said that it is a flawed policy approach."
Coun. Adrian Carr, who supports the plan, pushed back on some critics who called it a “tax” or “cash grab.”
“If we didn’t do fees, we might have to raise taxes,” she said.
Carr also indicated she’s open to being flexible and making changes to the program if it rolls out, for example, if a person’s work or family circumstances make choosing a low-emitting vehicle that wouldn’t face the surcharge impossible.
“We need as council to be sensitive to that those people aren’t disadvantaged and aren’t hurt by the program, and if we have to adjust some of the measures, so be it, we will,” she said.
Family physician Dr. Melissa Lem, who doesn’t own a vehicle, has also spoken out in support of the plan, despite criticisms that it doesn’t target commuters or the other 50 per cent of vehicles registered in the city that aren’t parked on streets.
“Although it doesn't do everything that it could, I think it's the best answer that we have in this moment,” Lem said.
“Climate delay is the new climate denialism."
The overnight residential parking permit and annual pollution surcharge are forecast to generate between $44 million to $72 million over four years starting in 2022.
The proposal says that revenue would go toward addressing the city’s climate action plan such as investments in transit and electric vehicle infrastructure.
