Vancouver Park Board commissioners are open to the idea of modernizing their bylaws around alcohol consumption.

On Monday night, Dave Demers, a commissioner with the Green Party, brought forward a motion to conduct a feasibility study for a pilot project that would allow sun seekers to drink their own alcoholic beverages at public beaches and parks.

Like many Vancouverites, Demers lives in a condo building. He said they consider a beach or park an extension of their homes and many would like to be able to drink in those public spaces.

"A lot of people are somewhat frustrated simply because we can't trust them like reasonable adults with a bottle of wine on the beach," Demers told his fellow commissioners.

Commissioner Gwen Giesbrecht called him "brave" for bringing forward the motion, recognizing that it is a polarizing topic.

"I think we needed baby steps because we are so protective of the parks we have," Demers said.

The park board has already taken steps to modernize booze bylaws.

Alcohol will be on the menu at the English Bay and Kitsilano concession stands next summer. Those who partake in the pilot project will have to stay in a certain section.

Before this new motion moves into the pilot phase, the park board will be engaging with the public.

"Before we change any bylaws, we want to go slowly and make sure everyone is on board and make sure it will go well," Demers said.

The motion unanimously passed. The report is due before the end of 2019.