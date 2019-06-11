Despite pressure from some residents, the Vancouver Park Board voted to add the Skookum music festival to its annual events calendar, starting next year.

For rock music fans it may have been epic to hear The Killers close out a three day music festival on a Sunday in Stanley Park, but the same show generated complaints from nearby residents.

More than 100 people complained about the show, saying it was being heard all the way in West Vancouver and keeping residents up late into the night.

"The conversations about impact of noise were taken quite seriously something that went around the table" said Vancouver Park Board Commissioner Camil Dumont.

Despite that, Dumont said he and other commissioners were happy with how the first year music festival handled the large scale event.

"I'm very impressed with the way Skookum dealt with year one and the logistics and cultural sensitivity of having an event like that in Stanley Park.," Dumont said.

A full report from the event in September 2018 showed no damage to Stanley Park and no incidents requiring the Vancouver Police or Fire departments.

As for the noise, organizers are promising to fix the issue – even though they claim many enjoyed hearing the music from outside the park as well.

"Volume and noise issues are very subjective. We had complaints from West Van but I also had people phoning me from Coal Harbour saying this is amazing, 'we're sitting on the deck with a bottle of wine listening to the music'," said Paul Runnals with Brandlive, the company behind Skookum.

Runnals also said the shows will not go as late into the night in 2020.