Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public of a suspected indecent act towards a young girl.

On Monday, a man allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old in Chilliwack’s Yarrow area. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 4600 block of Community Street.

RCMP worked with the Chilliwack School District and an advisory was sent out on Friday to warn parents of the incident.

“Police are advising parents to review street proofing safety tips with their children, such as avoiding long conversations with strangers and walking to places with a buddy,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment in a press release. “Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran home.”

The suspect is described as a white man aged 60-69 years old. His grey hair was tied back in a ponytail and he was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and “scrubs” style pants at the time of the incident. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 181 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).