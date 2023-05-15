Parents urged to protect kids with window guards amid B.C. heat wave

Five children have already been rushed to emergency and treated for injuries after falling from an open window this year, according to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Pediatric neurosurgeon, Dr. Faizal Haji, said every year the situation gets worse. In 2022, 19 kids in total fell from open windows.

“These events can be tragic,” said Haji. “These injuries can be quite severe, and in some cases, unfortunately, children have died.”

The majority of falls happen at home, from May to September when the weather is warmer, and people open their windows.

“They could be avoided with something as simple as this window lock,” said paramedic Brian Twaites, holding up a small metal device that he believes can be purchased at a hardware store for five dollars.

The average age of the victims is three to six years old.

At that age, their heads are bigger in proportion to the rest of their body, and that means their centre of gravity is higher up.

“When they fall out of windows, they tend to fall forward and injure their heads,” added Haji. “There’s a resulting brain injury that can happen as a result of this, and as well as spine injuries.”

Doctors and paramedics are urging parents and babysitters to install window control devices, to any above the first floor, so that they don’t open more than about 10 centimetres.

Windows screens are not an adequate precaution, heath-care workers say, noting they are designed to keep bugs out and do not prevent falls.