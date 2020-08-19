VANCOUVER -- A special meeting starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday is expected to give parents and students in Vancouver their first real glimpse of what the new school year may look like in their district.

The Vancouver School Board will be releasing and discussing its current plan for the September return to school with new COVID-19 health and safety protocols and measures.

But parents will not be able to give feedback during the virtual meeting, which will primarily allow trustees and staff to discuss the current plan.

Trustee Jennifer Reddy had been pushing for the special meeting after hearing from families about their concerns.

“The amount of folks that have asked for something public, just so they can know and be assured there is planning taking place, that health and safety is of paramount importance, I think it’s just a matter of being able to demonstrate transparency,” she told CTV News on Tuesday.

Reddy says she will welcome feedback from parents after the meeting, noting things may still change before school resumes in the second week of September.

“What I’m getting the sense of from educators and families alike is that because it’s changing daily, folks just want to know what are the options at this point in time, recognizing that it could change tomorrow,” she added.

Vancouver’s plan will be unveiled just a day after Surrey released its plan for secondary students this fall.

While the provincial maximum cohort size for schools is 120, Surrey will have cohorts of 60 for students in Grades 8 and 9 and cohorts of just 30 for students in Grades 10, 11 and 12.

Students in Grades 8 and 9 will do all their learning in class, taking two classes every 10 weeks.

The students in Grades 10,11 and 12 will be on the same 10-week rotation, but will take in-person classes in the morning only, with virtual learning for their second class, and in-class instruction one afternoon per week.

There will also be staggered arrival, departure, and break times through the day.

The Surrey School District plans to submit its secondary school plan to the province on Friday, and plans to release its plan for elementary schools to the public next week.

The plan released by Vancouver Wednesday night will cover all grades from kindergarten to Grade 12. The plan will need to be submitted and approved by the province before the start of the school year.