Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant

Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.

“He got RSV and got quite sick and that was when his kidney function totally declined, which resulted in a one month stay BC Children’s Hospital,” said Megan Nekrash.

Dylan has been on at-home dialysis since then. “It’s every night he gets hooked up to it, it goes over 10 hours overnight. There’s a machine that does it, but we have to set it up and take it down, so his room is full of medical supplies and fluids from that,” she said.

While the dialysis is keeping him alive, doctors have told Dylan’s parents it’s almost time for their now 18-month-old toddler to get a kidney transplant.

“He needs to be at least 12 kilos in weight in order to get a transplant, because they have to be able to fit it in him. Of course they use adult kidneys,” said Tekrash.

Because Dylan can’t eat orally and is nourished through a feeding tube, his dad Brian Nekrash says that will be difficult. “It can take months for Dylan to put on weight, so the prospect of putting on two kilograms is very daunting, very overwhelming.”

So is the prospect of finding a living kidney donor. Dylan’s mom has medical issues that prevent her from donating. His dad is currently undergoing testing to see if he’s a match.

“While we do hope that I am the one who can donate, we just hope that other people are able to consider it in the event I am not able to match,” said Brian.

So the family is telling Dylan’s story hoping it inspires more British Columbians to inquire about becoming a living kidney donor.

Dr. Jagbir Gill, the medical director of the Kidney Transplant Program at St. Paul’s Hospital, says families often don’t know where to start when they’re told to begin looking for a living donor.

“The prospect of having to go outside of your immediate family circle and start talking about the fact you have kidney disease or your child has kidney disease and try to identify people who may be willing to consider donating a kidney, it’s very daunting,” said Gill.

But he says at least half of living donors in B.C. are not related to the patient. The transplant team only chooses donors who are healthy and will have no adverse health effects from having one kidney. And it’s truly life changing, particularly for kids like Dylan.

“Children who were born with congenital diseases or issues early in their life, you’re going to see a dramatic change in the quality of life and in their life expectancy the sooner they can get a transplant,” said Gill.

For Dylan, it’s hoped the transplant will eliminate the need for overnight dialysis, and he could come off the feeding tube and begin eating solid food. “It would mean everything if we could just put him down to sleep and not have any tubes or things attached to him,” said Brian.

While he will likely need another kidney transplant down the road, it’s hoped this would one allow Dylan, who’s never known a life without hospital visits and medications, to have a regular childhood.

“He’s had seven surgeries in the last year, it’s been a lot,” said his mom. But with a transplant now on the horizon, she added, “I think we are trying to focus more on the positive side of things. This is the goal we have been waiting to get to, so he can hopefully just get better and live a normal life.”

And Dylan’s dad says his son is a constant inspiration. “He just perseveres through everything. He has a smile on his face and he often lifts people around him,” Brian said. “I hope that other people are infatuated by his smile, and are encouraged to donate and reach out.”

If you have type B or O blood and want to inquire about being a living kidney donor for Dylan, contact St Paul’s Hospital at 1-877-922-9822 or email donornurse@providencehealth.bc.ca