The parents of a slain Mission woman are speaking out against the RCMP over how officers are handling the return of their daughter's belongings.

Rosemarie and Mark Surakka are accusing police officers of violating a court order, which was issued last month.

The court directed the RCMP to return their daughter’s property that was seized during her homicide investigation 11 years ago.

"They don't belong to the RCMP, or anybody in that building, or anybody else,” Rosemarie Surakka told CTV News outside the Mission RCMP detachment.

Lisa Dudley and her boyfriend, Guthrie McKay, were shot in a 2008 attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home.

McKay died immediately. Dudley survived but was paralyzed from the shooting.

An RCMP officer who responded to the 911 call didn't get out of his vehicle to investigate, prompting an inquest in 2018.

Dudley lay in the home for four days until a neighbour found her and called for help. She died in hospital. Her mother says they found out about her death in a newspaper.

"There is no closure. I never use that word because there is no such thing, because the love between me and my daughter, it doesn't close," Rosemaire said.

The Surakka family went to the detachment Sunday morning to collect Dudley’s belongings, but left empty handed.

June 16 happened to correspond with what would have been Dudley's 48th birthday.

"My daughter isn't just a statistic,” said Surakka, as she clutched a picture of her daughter.

They were told the items had been moved to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's headquarters in Surrey.

CTV News has learned the items were moved because Mission detachment's exhibit room is closed on weekends.

Police sources said IHIT brought the items to its headquarters to try and accommodate the family on a day when it would normally be unavailable.

Last month’s court order did not specify where the items were to be returned.

The Surakkas said they were unable to take the drive from their home to Surrey due to health concerns.

They also are unwilling to accept a partial delivery, claiming police have lost at least one of the items in question.

"One of her cell phones, they couldn't find it,” said Dudley’s mother.

IHIT reached out to the family late Sunday afternoon, offering to arrange a new delivery time. Rosemarie said she told officers they could bring the items to the court house in Abbotsford Friday.

The family has a meeting scheduled with the issuing judge that morning to voice their concerns about how their case was handled.