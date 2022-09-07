Parents furious 5 kids soccer teams excluded from playing in Vancouver

At least 70 Vancouver kids and their parents were stunned when their teams were unceremoniously taken off the soccer schedule for the upcoming season.

The five affected teams, made up of boys and girls, belong to Marpole FC, a club that's been operating in Vancouver since 1929.

The Vancouver Youth Soccer Association confirmed to CTV News that the decision to exclude Marpole was made during an emergency meeting before the schedule was released last week.

The association took exception to Marpole’s recent decision to team-up with Fusion FC, a club that is not a VYSA member.

"This is between the adults, and has nothing to do with the kids," said parent Chris Reid. "They're crushed. They're devastated."

During practice Tuesday night, other parents spoke of long standing feuds and grudges between some members of the Vancouver Youth Soccer Association and some clubs.

Many of those parents didn't want to speak on the record, telling CTV News they feared retribution.

"For us parents to be vocal, we are also at risk of our kids sort of being blacklisted," said Parm Bains, a Member of Parliament whose son plays on a Marpole team.

"A lot of pettiness occurs, and I'm not afraid to say it," he said while arguing the focus of the board should be on developing a child's playing skills.

Youth soccer is big business. The more players a club has and keeps, the more money can be made.

"They are 13-year-old boys who are innocent, and they are sort of caught in the middle of something they have absolutely nothing to do with," said Reid.

BC Soccer oversees the game in the province and its executive director confirmed in an email that he is aware of the situation.

"We are comfortable that the VYSA will have a solution very soon that sees all impacted kids playing soccer," Jason Elligott wrote.

One option being considered is splitting-up the all the Marpole players and putting them on other teams throughout Vancouver.

Parents are vehemently opposed.

"They are bonded with friends, coaches, it's not that easy," said Justin Vroom of his daughter's team. "She'd be devastated for sure."

Still, there might be hope for the parents and their kids.

A hastily organized meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday night, where another proposal that would see the teams stick together will be presented.

The details and conditions have yet to be revealed, and would need to be approved by all parties.