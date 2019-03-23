

CTV Vancouver





For the past five months, people have been able to smoke recreational cannabis legally but there are still tens of thousands of Canadians who have criminal records for minor marijuana convictions.

A so-called "Pardon Truck" is hitting the road and calling on Ottawa to expunge simple cannabis possession, which is 30 grams, the current legal limit.

"A lot of Canadians are enjoying the benefits of the legalization but they're not really paying attention to those who still have this on their record and are struggling with their daily lives. So we are really focused on the harm created by prohibition," said David Duarte with licensed cannabis producer DOJA.

Earlier this month, the federal public safety minister introduced a long-awaited bill that makes getting a pardon for possession of cannabis cheaper and quicker.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said his new bill would waive the $631 application fee and remove the usual five-year waiting period after a conviction before an application will be accepted.

But some believe this doesn't go far enough. Duarte would like to see the simple cannabis possession wiped clean from criminal records because it's no longer considered a crime.

"So people can travel, they can volunteer, they can get jobs and they won't have to worry about it for the rest of their lives," he said.

But legal experts are skeptical that expungement can even help those with possession charges travel to the United States.

"Whether we call it a pardon or expungement, we simply don't have the authority to reach into the U.S. border computer system and make changes to it. For some people, no matter what happens, the result may be a disappointing one," said lawyer Michael Mulligan.

The Pardon Truck will be making stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto before presenting a petition to Ottawa.

Cannabis Amnesty is looking to gather 10,000 signatures.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi