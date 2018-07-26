Paramedics, firefighters called to pool in Lynn Canyon Park
Firefighters carry equipment to the scene of an emergency in Lynn Canyon Park on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (DNV Fire Department / Twitter)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 1:30PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 2:47PM PDT
Firefighters and paramedics were called to a popular North Vancouver park Thursday for an emergency in one of the natural pools.
Few details are known, but firefighters said the incident occurred at the 30 Foot Pool at Lynn Canyon Park.
Paramedics said a patient was examined at the scene and did not need to be transported to hospital. They did not provide further information on the person's condition.