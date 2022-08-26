Paramedic delivers baby in parking lot of B.C. hospital
Sara Stone has been a paramedic for a year, and while assisting in emergency births was part of the 21-year-old's training, she had never experienced one.
That all changed on Tuesday, when a frantic man pulled into the parking lot blaring his horn at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. He spotted a uniformed Stone, who was on break after dropping off a patient, and told her his wife was in the car and about to give birth.
“I went inside the hospital to inform them what was going on, that a baby was being born in the parking lot and I needed some gloves, my first thought was gloves,” said Stone. “So I got myself a pair of gloves, and turned right around and went back to this beautiful family.”
Stone then approached the passenger side of the car where the mother-to-be was labouring.
“I don’t remember touching the door handle of this vehicle, she pretty much drop-kicked this door open and said, 'Oh my goodness, I need help,'” said Stone. “Lots of screaming and very upset, but I got the wonderful privilege of seeing the crowning of her beautiful baby boy.”
The baby was stuck and it took some maneuvering for Stone to get him out of the birth canal. And at first, he wasn’t breathing.
“I remembered my training very well, and started stimulating this beautiful baby and he didn’t cry, which was startling to mom, and she started to ramp up in her emotions a little bit,” said Stone.
Just as the couple’s OB/GYN arrived at the car, baby Matin came to life.
“Even when her doctor did come down and came to my shoulder, I got to help clamp the cord and do all that fun stuff, and it was a really wonderful first experience for me,” said Stone.
Her boyfriend Kamil Dabrowski says she couldn’t wait to tell him she had delivered her first baby as a paramedic.
“She has dealt with some crazy things in her career, and it’s nice having those good stories every once in awhile, because it’s something I’m real proud of her for, and her parents, and her dad,” said Dabrowski.
That pride is personal for Sara’s father Steve Stone. He just retired after working for 30 year as a paramedic.
“Oh very proud, very proud. She’s a star. We’re going to call her fearless now,” said Steve, who helped to deliver six babies in his decades on the job.
Sara Stone is excited to get her very first stork pin from the BC Ambulance Service, and hopes to reunite with baby Matin and his parents soon.
“I’m so thankful to be part of this beautiful moment,” she said. “It was definitely a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Australian police find cocaine and meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Police incident at Nanaimo BC Ferries terminal leads to lengthy sailing delays
Travellers hoping to leave Vancouver Island on a BC Ferries vessel Friday ran into major delays. Traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway leading to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal was backed up for kilometres as people tried to board a ferry Friday afternoon. BC Ferries said traffic controllers and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP were at the highway to help manage the long lines.
-
B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
Some of British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff after a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week. The privately owned stores, which must purchase their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go of their workers.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Heritage Park's senior Moyie captain retiring
Andrew Hooper has spent 21 years at the helm of the SS Moyie navigating the waters of the Glenmore Reservoir. The historic paddle wheeler is one of the most popular attractions at the park and Hooper has enjoyed hosting thousands of visitors.
-
No foul play suspected in man's death; police seek contact
Police don't believe foul play led to a man being discovered dead in the street in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man guilty of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters sentenced to 10 years
Roger Bilodeau, 58, was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal in May.
-
Homicide section investigating death in west Edmonton
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton on Friday.
-
'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford sells Etobicoke home for less than asking price
After six weeks on the market, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home has sold for less than asking price, his realtor confirmed.
-
Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
Montreal
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Some students may not get picked up for school as Quebec reaches last-minute agreement with bus companies
As school begins for most Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for school bus transportation.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
First Female OCN pilot inspiring others
After a lifetime of eyeing the sky, a woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation has made history.
-
'We have seen some very violent crimes': A look at the crimes committed at the hands of youth in Winnipeg
A spree of attacks that have left two people dead in a Winnipeg community has one advocate calling for help to curb the violence and crimes committed at the hands of youth.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother in Saskatoon police custody
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirm they have custody of missing mom, Dawn Walker.
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Excited and nervous': University students returning to Sask. campuses for 'normal' semester
Students at post secondary institutions across Saskatchewan are returning to campus for semesters that will largely resemble pre-pandemic normal.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
London
-
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
-
17-year-old driver charged in fatal collision near Goderich, Ont.
A 17-year-old driver has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash north of Goderich, Ont. last month.
-
Western student protest attracts greater anti-mandate community
Tensions are ramping up ahead of a planned protest at Western University Saturday, in opposition to the school’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Well-known Sudbury veterinarian retires after 46 years
After 46 years of caring for animals, Sheena McKeegan, owner of Nor-Ont Veterinarian Hospital in Sudbury, has retired.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life threatening injuries following collision outside Stratford
A cyclist has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash just outside of Stratford.
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
-
It's International Dog Day: Meet some of CTV Kitchener's furry friends
It’s International Dog Day, a day for dog owners and lovers to show their appreciation for their four-legged friends.