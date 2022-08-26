Paramedic delivers baby in parking lot of B.C. hospital

Sara Stone has been a paramedic for a year, and while assisting in emergency births was part of the 21-year-old's training, she had never experienced one.

That all changed on Tuesday, when a frantic man pulled into the parking lot blaring his horn at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. He spotted a uniformed Stone, who was on break after dropping off a patient, and told her his wife was in the car and about to give birth.

“I went inside the hospital to inform them what was going on, that a baby was being born in the parking lot and I needed some gloves, my first thought was gloves,” said Stone. “So I got myself a pair of gloves, and turned right around and went back to this beautiful family.”

Stone then approached the passenger side of the car where the mother-to-be was labouring.

“I don’t remember touching the door handle of this vehicle, she pretty much drop-kicked this door open and said, 'Oh my goodness, I need help,'” said Stone. “Lots of screaming and very upset, but I got the wonderful privilege of seeing the crowning of her beautiful baby boy.”

The baby was stuck and it took some maneuvering for Stone to get him out of the birth canal. And at first, he wasn’t breathing.

“I remembered my training very well, and started stimulating this beautiful baby and he didn’t cry, which was startling to mom, and she started to ramp up in her emotions a little bit,” said Stone.

Just as the couple’s OB/GYN arrived at the car, baby Matin came to life.

“Even when her doctor did come down and came to my shoulder, I got to help clamp the cord and do all that fun stuff, and it was a really wonderful first experience for me,” said Stone.

Her boyfriend Kamil Dabrowski says she couldn’t wait to tell him she had delivered her first baby as a paramedic.

“She has dealt with some crazy things in her career, and it’s nice having those good stories every once in awhile, because it’s something I’m real proud of her for, and her parents, and her dad,” said Dabrowski.

That pride is personal for Sara’s father Steve Stone. He just retired after working for 30 year as a paramedic.

“Oh very proud, very proud. She’s a star. We’re going to call her fearless now,” said Steve, who helped to deliver six babies in his decades on the job.

Sara Stone is excited to get her very first stork pin from the BC Ambulance Service, and hopes to reunite with baby Matin and his parents soon.

“I’m so thankful to be part of this beautiful moment,” she said. “It was definitely a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”