

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





Canadian paralympian Jimmy Pelletier will be hand pedalling across Canada, aiming to raise $500,000 for people with disabilities.

Along with six other cyclists, Pelletier will be hand biking 7,200 kilometres in 67 days.

The money will go to help those with autism spectrum disorders and physical or intellectual disabilities.

Pelletier said that his longest journey to date is 650 kilometres in five days.

He also added that the hardest challenge for this ride will probably be going through the Rocky Mountains.

Pelletier and the group behind him hope the fundraising they accomplish will encourage those with disabilities.

"We want to share and encourage them to keep going and to go over their difficulties," said Clement Lemieux, the director of Patro Roc-Amadour.

Pelletier’s journey will end on July 10th in Halifax.