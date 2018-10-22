

CTV Vancouver





Investigators are trying to determine why a skydiver's parachute failed to deploy during a drop in B.C.'s Southern Interior over the weekend, causing him to fall to his death in a field.

The 34-year-old, whose name hasn't been released, landed on a private property about halfway between Vernon and Kamloops on Saturday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but the skydiver's life could not be saved.

The BC Coroners Service told CTV News the investigation into what happened is still in the early stages, but that they know the parachute he was wearing didn't open before he hit the ground.

Spokesperson Barb McLintock said the man was part of a team of people filming stunt videos "involving aircraft and parachuting" when something went wrong.

"Just what went wrong is a key part of the investigation," McLintock said in an email.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating along with the Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board.