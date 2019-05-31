A pane of glass fell from the upper floors of a residential skyscraper in downtown Vancouver Thursday, showering the sidewalk below with bits of glass.

Witness Sarah Farage was working in her family’s restaurant in the 500 block of Bute Street when she heard a crashing sound on the roof directly above her around 11:30 a.m.

"All you hear is a big glass shattering," she said. "It felt like it shook the restaurant a little bit."

Farage says the entire sidewalk was covered in tiny pieces of glass and some of them scratched a pair of parked cars on the way down, but no people were injured.

When she went outside to see what had happened, she saw a work crew on a motorized platform about two-thirds of the way up the 141-metre tall residential skyscraper, which is called The Melville.

A notice sent to residents Wednesday and obtained by CTV News says a company called Columbia Seal has been doing work to renew balconies on the building.

The pane that fell was from a balcony enclosure. Later in the day it appeared to have been replaced by a piece of plywood.

"It is fortunate nobody was injured and the cause of the accident is under investigation," reads an email from Rashad Sheikh, a Columbia Seal employee.

Witnesses on the ground also expressed how much worse the outcome could have been.

"The glass was everywhere and when I looked outside it looked like it was hail," said Farage. "But when you actually take a closer look it was all glass. It was really loud. Thank god nobody got hurt."

Farage says no emergency services responded to the accident.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC to find out if either of them are aware of what happened and if they are investigating this incident, but has not yet heard back.