VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will reveal any new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, along with any additional deaths or outbreaks.

The update, which will come by a written statement, is expected to be released in the afternoon.

During Tuesday's update, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed nine new cases of the virus and one epidemiologically linked case. But for the fourth day in a row, the two top health officials didn't have any deaths to report.

"I'm very grateful in recent weeks that our number of new cases here in British Columbia continue to trend down and be low," Henry said.

"We are at that point where we are able to find these quickly and that speaks to the works we are all doing to follow the safe distancing rules."

Henry cautioned, however, that the pandemic is "far from over" and urged people to keep taking precautions like regular hand washing, staying home when sick and maintaining a safe physical distance.

"It is still a major problem, and it is going to be in our communities around the world for some time," she said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.