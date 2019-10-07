PORT MOODY - B.C. native and honorary PETA director Pamela Anderson is the latest activist to join the fight to keep cars out of a Metro Vancouver Park.

The City of Port Moody's official community plan includes a future paved roadway through Bert Flinn Park, called the David Avenue right-of-way.

Proponents of the road point to the need to reduce traffic from the city's main route, Ioco Road, and to provide access and escape routes for those living in new developments during an emergency.

In her letter to Port Moody council and Mayor Rob Vagramov, Anderson says she is saddened to learn Bert Flinn Park is "at risk."

"Please consider the bears, coyotes, deer, frogs, birds and other animals who call the park home," Anderson wrote.

She added that the issue demonstrates "the global struggle between unsustainable development and the ethical imperative to protect nature and its many inhabitants."

Environmental activist David Suzuki also wrote a letter to Port Moody City Hall in 2018 with a similar message.

Port Moody councillors will vote on the future of the park and the proposed road going through it during Tuesday's meeting.

On Monday, the mayor told CTV News the issue of Bert Flinn Park is extremely important to him and residents in that community.

"Politicians who are OK with slicing urban forests in half with roads and continued suburban development have no place calling themselves environmentalists," Vagramov said, describing Pamela Anderson's and PETA's support of a local initiative to save Bert Flinn Park as inspiring.