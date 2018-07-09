Fraser Valley police are offering the following advice to boaters: "Pallets are not a good way to balance a boat on a trailer held together with duct tape."

The message was posted on Twitter by Abbotsford, B.C. Const. Harv Mangat, who shared photos of someone doing exactly that.

"How not to tow your boat this summer," he wrote.

Mangat posted Sunday that the balanced boat was tied down by straps held together with duct tape, and that there were no brakes. The trailer had a homemade third axel, he said.

The driver was issued $2,071 in tickets and the driver's SUV was towed along with the sailboat and trailer.

"The load was too unsafe to dismantle roadside. It was pulled onto a lowbed tractor trailer then chained/strapped down as a single piece," Mangat wrote.

"Once it was secured and met all Motor Vehicle Act standards it was towed away."

The post drew mixed reactions, with some praising the driver's creativity.

"Red Green would be proud of their work," one person wrote.

Pallets are not a good way to balance a boat on a trailer held together with duct tape pic.twitter.com/wMnXmjQnTu — Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) July 8, 2018