The price per litre of gas spiked over 151.9 cents per litre in some part of Metro Vancouver over the weekend, the highest it’s been since November.

According to GasBuddy, the cost of regular gasoline dropped as low as 125 cents per litre in late January before surging over the weekend.

While still below the recent high mark of 159 cents a litre this past October, the new price point it particularly unpleasant for drivers taking road trips during the start of spring break in the region.