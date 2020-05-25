VANCOUVER -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise to ensure Canadians across the country can access paid sick leave during the COVID-19 pandemic was applauded Monday by B.C.'s premier.

John Horgan, who has been pushing for a national sick leave program to prevent employees from feeling financial pressure to keep working while ill, said he's looking forward to following up with Trudeau.

"We're pleased that the federal government is responding to our call for a fair and equitable paid sick leave program that protects people and businesses," Horgan said in a statement.

"Each and every part of our country is affected by COVID-19, so we're glad to see the federal government has committed to working with the provinces to provide a national response."

Last month, following an outbreak at a major poultry processing plant in East Vancouver, the premier revealed some employees had gone to work despite feeling sick because they were worried about running out of money.

More recently, Horgan said B.C. would implement its own sick leave program if Ottawa refused to act, but stressed that it "should be a national program with national leadership because it has national consequences."

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been pushing for the same. Trudeau said he spoke with Singh on Sunday, and that he agrees that workers "deserve to be treated fairly on the job."

"Nobody should have to choose between taking a day off due to illness or being able to pay their bills," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said his government will be continuing discussions with the provinces "without delay" to ensure Canadians can access 10 days of paid sick leave annually.

Trudeau also said the government will "consider other mechanisms for the longer term to support workers with sick leave."