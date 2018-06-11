

CTV Vancouver





The owner of a Surrey, B.C. apartment complex says it will remove a swing set from the property amid outcry from residents who say the play structure's rusting chains and frayed ropes are putting their children in danger.

"I just heard about it this morning as it kind of came through, so we've been making the moves to adhere to it immediately," a spokesperson for Mainstreet Equity Corporation told CTV News.

The announcement comes two day after a chain holding one of the swings snapped, sending Gaetan Morin's five-year-old grandson, Logan, into one of the play structure's poles.

"I was up most of the night with my grandson hoping that he didn't have a concussion," Morin said.

Thankfully, Logan was not seriously injured, but the incident is yet another example of why tenants have been asking the Calgary-based building operator to either fix the playground or remove it altogether.

"It’s ready to fall apart," Morin said Sunday. "Either you fix it or take it down. One of the two."

April Gray sent the company an email back in 2016 outlining residents' concerns about the play area and asked when there would be upgrades. She said she never received a response.

“If they’re not functional there’s no point," said Gray, who lives in the complex with her six-year-old son. "They’re a hazardous death trap.”

She's also worried about the cleanliness of the structures.

"The neighbourhood cats and raccoons like to use the cedar chips as a toilet," she said. “And it’s really disgusting and can lead to infections, especially in younger children."

Workers showed up at the playground Monday afternoon, an apparent first step in remediating the situation.

But housing advocates say residents shouldn't have had to deal with the dangers of the aging structure in the first place.

"The province needs to start holding slumlords accountable for not doing essential repairs," said Tabitha Naismith of ACORN Canada.

Mainstreet said it will continue looking into the issue, but it's unclear if the company will eventually replace the swings or if the play structure gone for good.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst