Owner of popular Granville Island shop starts petition after being evicted

Chia-Ning Chen won’t be going away quietly after being told her business is no longer welcome inside the Public Market at Granville Island.

Chen purchased The Smoke Shop, a popular newsstand that’s been around for over 30 years, back in 2013, and has been paying month-to-month rent since her lease expired in 2019.

She says she’s been trying to negotiate a new deal with the landlords, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ever since. Last week she finally got an answer, but not the one she was hoping for.

"They're saying that they have this … Granville Island 2040 plan, and unfortunately, you are not part of that plan,” Chen said.

"I feel very sad and very angry,” she added.

The Granville Island 2040 strategy was released in 2017.

Outlined in the report are plans to expand the Public Market, turning it into a “food innovative district.”

However, Chen’s shop, which sells newspapers, magazines, snacks and several other personal items sought after by tourists, locals and employees of surrounding businesses, is the only one of its kind in the area.

"I have co-workers whose parents have been coming to this shop for like 20-plus years,” a regular customer named Jason told CTV News,

“It's just unfair what they're doing to her,” he added.

In a statement to CTV News, the CMHC said it is “trying to find a solution that works for everyone, and will share an update soon.”

Chen, a single mother, was forced to lay off her staff and operate alone during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, she started a petition inside her store which has already garnered hundreds of signatures.

“People in the community are very supportive, they’ve been coming in every day and asking to sign,” said Chen.

“This is a small, essential business, I don’t know what they’re trying to achieve by kicking me out.”

She says the CMHC told her she could re-locate anywhere else on Granville Island outside the market, but she says there’s no vacancies.

Chen must be out by April 15.

"During the pandemic, I think Trudeau said Canadians help Canadians. I don't think I'm being helped.”