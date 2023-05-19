'Overwhelming' amount of dropped 911 calls in B.C. prompts RCMP warning
A recent influx in dropped 911 calls at dispatch centres across B.C. has prompted a warning from two RCMP detachments.
In a news release Friday, North Vancouver RCMP said 325 of the 416 calls its dispatch centre received over a four-day period earlier this week were misdials.
Mounties said the misdials were due to callers not properly securing their phones in their bags or pockets, allowing children to play with their devices, and most commonly, the Emergency SOS feature that Apple and Android automatically install onto its devices.
"Only 91 of these calls were real emergencies that police dealt with," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release. "However, the issue with cellphones continuously calling when services are not required is that it causes a backlog of 911 dispatchers and police officers, not only in North Vancouver, but throughout the entire Lower Mainland."
It's a message being echoed by the BC RCMP detachment, which released its own news release on the spike of abandoned 911 calls on Thursday.
"After a 911 call is made, a police dispatcher must determine the caller is safe and there is not a true emergency. If an accidental call is made from a smartphone, callers should stay on the phone and speak to a dispatcher," said Supt. Mike Bhatti, who added that in most cases, users don't even realize the Emergency SOS has been activated.
"Over the past weeks, RCMP 911 dispatch centers throughout the province have seen an increase in abandoned or dropped emergency calls," Bhatti added.
Apple and Android users may automatically dial 911 if the side button is pressed five times in a row, if the device gets wet, if it's shaken several times, or if the power and volume button are pressed together.
Mounties said the feature can be deactivated through the device's emergency settings and that doing so "will save emergency resources for when they are truly needed."
