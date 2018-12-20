

The holidays may be the most wonderful time of year for some – but for others, they're anything but.

Parties, gift-giving and winter weather can easily translate into anxiety, stress and depression for people who are already struggling with mental health and substance use issues.

But health officials say help is just a phone call away. Fraser Health is reminding the public its crisis line is available 24 hours a day at 1-877-820-7444.

“During the holidays, we usually see an uptick in calls related to depression or anxiety, often associated with an increase in isolation," Dr. Anson Koo said in a statement. "We also have people who are worried about being able to afford gifts for their kids, or wonder how they’re going to survive their first Christmas without their loved one."

People of all ages are encouraged to call in if they're in need of support, whether they're struggling with grief, suicidal thoughts, substance use problems, relationship troubles, loneliness, family violence or other forms of abuse.

The volunteers who man the phone lines are trained to help identify the caller's needs and either connect them with immediate services or refer them to other resources.

Tips for making it through the holidays

Fraser Health's message follows a similar one put out earlier this month by B.C.'s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, which called on British Columbians to put some focus on their own well-being this holiday season.

"Instead of worrying about finding the perfect gift, attending all the parties or pretending everything is perfect, make sure you make time to take care of yourself and put your well-being first," the ministry said.

The province offered a number of wellness tips to help people manage stress during this often busy season, such as finding someone – a family member, friend or health care professional – to talk to about your feelings.

The ministry also recommends against over-indulging in booze and treats.

"Because alcohol is a depressant, having a few too many spirits can actually dampen your spirit. Also, too many treats can leave you feeling tired and lethargic. Try to maintain your regular eating and sleeping habits as much as possible," it said.

Keeping a tight budget, prioritizing your time, exercising and meditating can also help alleviate stress, according to the ministry's tips.

For a list of resources for people struggling with mental health and substance use issues, visit the ministry's website.