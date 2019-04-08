

Pete Cline , CTV News Vancouver





A dump truck’s trailer overturned and spilled its load onto an on-ramp of the Mary Hill Bypass in Coquitlam Monday morning.

Plan your commute with our live and interactive traffic page

The accident closed the eastbound on-ramp from United Boulevard, and there's no word on when it will reopen.

RCMP and commercial vehicle inspectors are on scene to determine the cause.

Mounties say there are no reported injuries.