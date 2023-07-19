Overpass strike aftermath: Southbound lanes reopen on Hwy. 99 in Delta, B.C.

Traffic is starting to return to normal on Highway 99 in Delta, B.C., nearly 24 hours after a truck crashed into an overpass.

The southbound lanes at the Highway 17A overpass reopened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to DriveBC.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, a commercial vehicle struck the overpass between exits 26 and 28, causing major traffic disruptions.

“Extensive concrete removal” was required overnight in order to reopen the highway to drivers, according to a tweet by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

#BCHwy99 Crews are chipping concrete now at the #BCHwy17 overpass that was struck earlier by a commercial vehicle. Extensive concrete removal is required overnight & into tomorrow before the highway can reopen to traffic. Thanks to our crews for all their hard work! #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/jFvg9q1NJ9 — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) July 19, 2023

The southbound lane on the overpass remains closed.

On Wednesday morning, another vehicle incident north of the Highway17A overpass blocked two northbound lanes, but DriveBC says it has since been cleared.

In the wake of the overpass strike, the ministry released a statement calling the accident “frustrating.”

“When these overpass strike occur, they significantly impact all of us—resulting in delays for drivers,” reads the release.

Tuesday’s overpass strike was the 10th the province has recorded in the past year. While the cause of the latest strike remains under investigation, the remaining accidents were determined to be the result of driver or carrier error.

“Commercial vehicle operators are responsible for ensuring their loads are meeting the terms and conditions of the permit they have been issued," the ministry said. "While the vast majority of drivers operate in a responsible way, there are clearly a minority who do not and more will be done to address them."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise , Ian Holliday and Andrew Weichel.