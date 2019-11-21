VANCOUVER – Overnight lane closures have been scheduled on the Lions Gate Bridge after they were cancelled last weekend due to extreme weather.

Closures on the 81-year-old crossing were expected overnight last Saturday, but had to be postponed because of heavy rain and wind.

To make way for joint and bearing repairs on the bridge, the provincial transportation ministry says single-lane alternating traffic will be in place twice this week.

First, the closures will take place on Thursday from 10 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m.

Closures will also be in effect on Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Similar to previous lane closures, sidewalks are still expected to be open for pedestrians and cyclists overnight but drivers may want to pick another route during those times because of possible delays.