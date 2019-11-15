VANCOUVER – Lane closures are scheduled for Lions Gate Bridge this weekend as repair work continues on the 81-year-old crossing.

To make way for joint and bearing repairs on the bridge, the provincial transportation ministry says single-lane alternating traffic will be in place from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sidewalks will still be open for pedestrians and cyclists overnight, but drivers should expect delays and may want to try a different route.

"The repair work is being undertaken in phases and future lane closures may be scheduled," the transportation ministry's statement says.