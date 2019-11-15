VANCOUVER – Lane closures were scheduled for Lions Gate Bridge this weekend as repair work continues on the 81-year-old crossing, but were cancelled due to anticipated extreme weather.

To make way for joint and bearing repairs on the bridge, the provincial transportation ministry had said single-lane alternating traffic would be in place from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sidewalks were still expected to be open for pedestrians and cyclists overnight, but drivers were advised to expect delays and consider a different route.

"The repair work is being undertaken in phases and future lane closures may be scheduled," the transportation ministry's statement says.