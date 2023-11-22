'Overnight incident' under investigation in Maple Ridge: RCMP

Police tape went up in Maple Ridge Wednesday where Mounties say they are investigating an "overnight incident" and residents say they were awoken by a loud bang.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have not provided any details, other than to say the scene is in the 12100 block of 228 Street, where roads have been closed.

Roy Kontulahti, who lives in the area, told CTV News he heard a “big bang” that sounded like thunder overnight.

"I’m not sure what it was. The house shook and then I started hearing all the alarms going off in the distance in all the cars in the neighbourhood," he said.

Officers with the explosives unit were on scene, where one house had several windows and parts of the exterior boarded up.