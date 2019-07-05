

CTV News Vancouver





A man was rushed to hospital with second-degree burns after a fire in Surrey completely gutted a home.

The fire, at 88th Avenue near 159th Street happened late Thursday night at a two-storey house.

Around two dozen firefighters were on scene to deal with the blaze, which destroyed the house entirely.

"It was coming out of every door, every window," said Battalion Chief Spiro Pegios about the fire.

Pegios said they know of seven people who were living in the house, but added that they weren't "the actual occupants that are supposed to be there."

Electricity had been shut off to the house earlier in the day, Pegios said.

RCMP say the fire may have been started by candles, which were being used for light due to the lack of power.

In spite of the severity of the blaze, firefighters were able to save the house next door.

88th Avenue was closed to traffic but was reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi in Surrey