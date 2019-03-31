

CTV News Vancouver





A pair of structure fires kept crews in Vancouver and West Vancouver busy Saturday night.

First, firefighters were called to a blaze at the abandoned Ambleside Youth Centre at around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames shooting 30 feet into the air.

Bystanders told CTV News the light from the fire could be seen throughout Ambleside Park.

“I saw some bright orange light and thought maybe it’s a flare or some kids having a bonfire,” said Matt, who declined to give his last name. “As I got closer I saw the whole building was engulfed, flames pouring out the windows.”

The building was abandoned and slated for demolition, so crews approached the blaze defensively, aiming to contain it and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. The 20 animals housed at the neighbouring BC SPCA were unharmed.

“The crews did a great job,” said Asst. Chief Jeff Bush, of West Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. “They hit it really hard with high-volume streams.”

Because of all the empty space in the building, the fire was able to spread quite quickly through the structure, Bush said. On Sunday, all that remained of the building was a pile of rubble, which crews continued spraying with water to put out hot-spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Bush noted that there was a break in the fence surrounding the building, which makes the fire suspicious.

Difficult fire on West Broadway

Around midnight, it was the Vancouver Fire Department’s turn. Crews were called to the 1400 block of West Broadway, where smoke was pouring out of the windows of a one-story building.

The fire was located in the building’s basement, according to Vancouver Fire Department Asst. Chief Sheldon Young, which made it difficult to attack.

“It’s transitioned possibly from a contents fire to a structure fire,” Young said. “Once it gets into the structure it can be a little more difficult to get to the seed of it and get it fully extinguished.”

The blaze started in the basement kitchen of Eat Your Cake, a healthy meal prep and delivery service. Crews broke down the doors of neighbouring businesses I-Remit and DeSerres to equalize the pressure and prevent further damage to those facilities. The damage was ultimately limited to Eat Your Cake.

Benny Doro, of Eat Your Cake, told CTV News the business has already made alternate arrangements for its kitchen and administrative staff. He said they owner has insurance, and the business will be able to continue its normal operations.

“It’s business as usual,” Doro said. “We always have to be planning for these kinds of disasters.”