VANCOUVER -- Thousands of Surrey residents spent their Boxing Day morning in the dark after an SUV collided with a hydro pole overnight.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 128 Street and 87 Avenue. Video from the scene showed that the pole had snapped, bringing wires down onto the street.

Outage records indicate that more than 6,500 BC Hydro customers lost power after the crash, though most of those had their power restored within an hour, by 2:30 a.m.

Roughly 2,900 customers were not as lucky, though. Their electricity was restored around 10 a.m., according to BC Hydro.

Surrey RCMP closed 128 Street for several hours while hydro crews worked to repair the damage. Fire and ambulance crews also responded to the scene.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services confirmed two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but no one was transported to hospital.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information about the cause of the crash. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.