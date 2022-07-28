Overdue travellers passing through northern B.C. have been unreachable since July 19, police say

Mounties in the Yukon are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Alberta couple who were supposed to have returned home this week, but have not been heard from.

Attempts to reach Owen and Susan Konski have been unsuccessful since July 19, according to a news release from Whitehorse RCMP.

The couple, both in their early 60s, were last known to be in Whitehorse until July 20 or 21, before travelling south along the Alaska Highway, police said.

"They are believed to be driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with an Alberta license plate and towing a fifth-wheel travel trailer," RCMP said in their release, adding that the trailer is roughly 30 feet long.

Mounties said the couple's family is concerned for their safety.

"Police have done patrols in areas along the highway and followed up on other leads without locating the couple to this point," RCMP said.

They said Susan has long white hair and green eyes, and stands 5'6". Owen has medium-length, grey-white hair, grey eyes and a goatee, and wears glasses.

Police also provided photos of the couple and their vehicles.

Anyone who has information on the couple's whereabouts should contact their local police or Crime Stoppers, Whitehorse RCMP said.