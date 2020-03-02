VANCOUVER -- The snowmobilers who were stuck outdoors after getting caught in heavy fog near Whistler, B.C. on Sunday have been found safe.

Whistler RCMP confirmed all of the missing snowmobilers had returned to their vehicles by 5 p.m. Monday, and that everyone was "cold and hungry" but otherwise fine.

Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes said nine people in three separate groups had headed out into the Brandywine Mountain area Sunday before a wave of fog rolled into the area.

Hayes said whiteout conditions persisted into Monday afternoon, making any attempt at a search effort impossible.

"We have fog right down to the ground," Hayes told CTV News.

Fortunately, authorities said the snowmobilers were experienced and went out prepared to spend time in the backcountry if necessary.

None of the groups were able to contact emergency crews, but one of the groups had a satellite tracker that showed them trying to make their own way out of the fog on Monday afternoon.