VANCOUVER -- The number of deaths associated with illicit drugs is down this year, B.C.'s coroner says, but the supply should still be considered dangerous.

The latest update from the BC Coroners Service suggests there were 69 fatal illicit drug overdoses in October 2019. It's a 42 per cent decrease from the number of deaths in the same month last year, and in September, the number was down 58 per cent from September 2018.

The death toll in August was also down from the same month in 2018.

But the service warned a decrease in deaths doesn't mean those who use illicit drugs don't need to be cautious.

"While Coroners Service data shows that the number of fatalities related to illicit drug toxicity has decreased this year, we know from our partners in health care that the number of non-fatal drug toxicity events remains high," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement Thursday.

"The drug supply in our province is unpredictable and perilous, and the long-term impacts of drug toxicity can be severe. The decrease in the number of fatalities is a promising trend, but we need to continue to keep our focus on this crisis of unsafe supply and continue to explore meaningful measures to reduce the risks for all British Columbians."

