Overdose crisis: B.C. to announce new measures to prevent future illicit drug poisonings

Vancouver -

British Columbia is ready to announce its next step in preventing future drug poisoning deaths.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson is to make an announcement today about efforts to combat the ongoing public health crisis.

Figures released in September from the BC Coroners Service show there were 1,204 illicit drug toxicity deaths between January and the end of July, a 28 per cent jump over the same period in 2020.

The coroner says the first seven months of this year were the deadliest since a health emergency was declared in 2016, and July was the 17th straight month in which more than 100 B.C. residents died from a toxic drug supply.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe, an overdose prevention worker and Senator Larry Campbell, a former B.C. chief coroner and former police drug squad member, are to join Malcolmson at the event.

The B.C. government announced Friday that it had opened a new type of treatment centre in Coquitlam, allowing patients to be treated for mental health and additions issues at the same time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.