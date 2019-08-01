

A unique art exhibit featuring thousands of upcycled flip-flops is coming to the Vancouver Art Gallery Thursday and Metrotown next week, in an effort to raise awareness about waste and promote ocean conservation.

The Waste to Wonder exhibit comes from Ocean Sole Africa, a social enterprise that collects flip-flops found along beaches and waterfronts in Kenya.

The discarded flip-flops are washed by hand, then blocked together and carved into colourful animal sculptures.

Through the sale of sculptures, the organization says it employs nearly 100 low-income Kenyans in a country with a high unemployment rate. A portion of profits go to beach cleanups and conservation efforts.

The Metrotown exhibit, on display form Aug. 8 to Sept. 8, will feature five life-sized sculptures of Canadian animals made of 6,579 flip-flops. Smaller sculptures will be available to purchase through an online auction with proceeds going to Variety Children's Charity.

On Aug. 14 and 28, visitors can also make their own bracelet out of upcycled flip flop beads at a free workshop. Then, on Aug. 15, 22 and 29, the first 800 customers who bring in a full plastic grocery bag of plastics for recycling will receive a gift from the mall.

Ocean Sole says over 47,000 kilograms of flip-flop waste is discarded annually and that it upcycled around 750,000 flip-flops last year.