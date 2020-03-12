VANCOUVER -- Dozens of new affordable homes and shelter spaces could be coming to downtown Vancouver, as the province has partnered with the city and a local charity on a mixed-use development proposal.

The plan would bring more than 160 rental homes to a vacant lot at 1015 East Hastings Street. Of those, 85 would be at affordable rates, 53 units would be at or below market rental rate and 25 would be supportive homes.

"It's great to see the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre, the City of Vancouver and the government of B.C. working together to address the desperate need for housing," said Melanie Mark, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant in a news release.

"Partnerships like this will go a long way to deliver the safe, secure and affordable housing people deserve."

If the proposal goes through and the city-owned site is rezoned, BC Housing would take ownership of the site.

The VAFCS would operate the shelter and supportive housing units, and priority would be given to Indigenous people experiencing homelessness.

"This project is designed to make a positive contribution to the community," said Susan Tatoosh, executive director, VAFCS.

"It will help people gain the skills they need to transition to independent living, celebrate the area’s rich and vibrant Indigenous history, and create a space where neighbours can connect to each other and people from all cultural backgrounds."

The Aboriginal Housing Management Association is working to identify a non-profit partner to operate the affordable rental homes.

BC Housing and VAFCS will submit its application to rezone the site in the coming weeks. On March 31, an open house hosted by all partners involved in the proposal is scheduled so neighbours and the community can learn more about the project.