Outdoor Christmas Market returns to Vancouver; vaccine cards required for entry

The Vancouver Christmas Market is a ticketed, outdoor even that happens yearly in Jack Poole Plaza. (Vancouver Christmas Market/Supplied) The Vancouver Christmas Market is a ticketed, outdoor even that happens yearly in Jack Poole Plaza. (Vancouver Christmas Market/Supplied)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener