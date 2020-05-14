VANCOUVER -- Health officials are sharing some positive news about a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, including that a major poultry plant in Coquitlam has been given the green light to reopen.

Fraser Health said Superior Poultry Ltd. was allowed to resume production after meeting all of the safety requirements issued to prevent further spread of the virus within the facility.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie acknowledged some employees can't remain physically distanced at the plant, but said measures are being taken to mitigate the risk.

"Sometimes that physical distance of two metres is not possible to achieve on the production line," Lavoie said. "Typically what we recommend, and what we see done, is the installation of shields or Plexiglas partitions between people."

Superior Poultry, which normally produces about seven per cent of British Columbia's chicken, was forced to close down on April 24 after 28 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak highlighted the risks involved when people leave home for work or shopping while sick – officials said multiple workers continued going to the plant despite feeling ill because they were worried about their ability to pay their bills.

Further east in the Fraser Valley, health officials said there has been significant progress battling the massive outbreak at Mission Institution's medium security prison.

While 120 inmates have tested positive since the beginning of April, representing about 40 per cent of the prisoner population, Lavoie said only two cases are currently active and "there have been no new cases since May 1."

The situation at Mission Institution was the worst COVID-19 outbreak recorded so far across Canada's correctional system.

Officials also declared a handful of outbreaks at health care facilities in the Fraser Health region over. There are no more cases at the Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby, the Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence in Mission or the Worthington Pavilion Rehabilitation Unit in Abbotsford.