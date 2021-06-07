VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in the Fraser Valley after two residents and one staff member tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health said enhanced cleaning and infection control measures have been implemented at Glenwood Care Centre, a home in Agassiz that's owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

Everyone who tested positive is in self-isolation at their homes, Fraser said in a news release.

"Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said.

In the meantime, visitors have been banned throughout the facility. Staff and residents are also being screened twice per day.

While B.C.'s COVID-19 curve has been bending downward – the province recorded fewer than 200 cases per day on average over the last seven days – some of the highest-transmission areas remaining are in the Fraser Health region.

The health authority said it's "critically important" for people to get tested as soon as they develop even mild COVID-19 symptoms.