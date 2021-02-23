VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at two more units of Vancouver General Hospital, where 29 people have now tested positive for the disease.

Vancouver Coastal Health said Tuesday that the T14G and T11D inpatient units at the hospital's Jim Pattison Pavilion have been temporarily closed to new admissions, transfers and visitors.

The same goes for the T10C inpatient unit, where an outbreak was declared on Sunday. There is an exception to the visitor ban for "compassionate visits at the end of life," the health authority said in a news release.

"Vancouver General Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care," the health authority said. "Please do not delay in seeking care as this could exacerbate your condition."

A total of 16 patients and 13 staff have now tested positive for COVID-19 across the three units. Health officials did not say whether the cases discovered at T10C were potentially connected to the outbreak at T14G and T11D.

Strict protocols have been implemented including monitoring of patients and staff, enhanced cleaning, closing the unit to admissions and transfers and cohorting staff.

The hospital has declared outbreaks in the past, including one in a respiratory unit on Christmas Day and another in the hospitalist unit about two weeks later.